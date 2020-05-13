Left Menu
Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited Marks a New Milestone With the KLIP Project

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:57 IST
HYDERABAD, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telangana government has taken another critical step towards the goal of making Telangana agriculture rich with the Godavari waters. The wet run has begun today to release water from Komuravelli Mallanna Sagar pump house, one of the most important phases in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). The Godavari water released from Ranganayaka Sagar has reached to Mallannasagar surge pool. Mallannasagar is the biggest manmade reservoir in KLIP with a 50TMC water storage capacity. Two important reservoirs, Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma have been built by the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). On a low-key event, the officials have begun the wet run on Tuesday Night. As a part of this exercise, the water has been released from the 1st machine. Under the able guidance of Chief Minister K. Chandra Shekhar Rao, the project has been completed without any glitches in a record time. As per the initial plan, after filling the Mallannasagar reservoir water should be released to Kondapochamma reservoir. As the 50TMC capacity Mallannasagar works are still under completion, the water is released from Tukkapur pump house's delivery cistern. This water first reaches to pump house at Akkaram. Before reaching Kondapochamma reservoir, the water reaches to Markuk Pumphouse. The majority of ayacut of KLIP is under Mallannasagar reservoir. The far away Baswapur reservoir also will get the water from this reservoir. Even Nalgonda district will get the Godavari water from this mammoth reservoir. The water reaches to Singur reservoir from this prestigious reservoir.

Explaining about the pump house importance in the KLIP project, Mr K Govardha Reddy, President Projects, MEIL, said, "Mallannasagar pump house has 8 machines with 43 megawatts capacity. The water discharge capacity is 248.500 Cumecs. Over 1,25,000 lakh acres of ayacut in Siddipet and neighboring districts will get the irrigation water from Mallannasagar. All the tanks on the way to Kondapochamma also will be filled with the Godavari water." MEIL has established pump houses with 63 machines with a total capacity of 3,767 megawatts for the gigantic Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Out of these, 49 machines are continuously pumping the water. Erection of another 12 machines is undergoing at a brisk pace. MEIL is taking all the precautions for uninterrupted water pumping. MEIL has built the world's biggest underground Gayatri pump house with eight machines with 139 megawatts capacity. The package-14 pump house with 12 machines is getting ready to lift the Godavari water. About MEIL Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) established in 1989, is one of the fastest growing infra companies in India. Over the years, MEIL has constructed numerous structures like large civil constructions, oil and gas pipelines, pump houses, large water treatment plants, dams, reservoirs, power transmission lines, power generation units, tunnels - and all of them have an important role to play in improving the quality of life of the common man for many years into the foreseeable future. For more information, please visit: http://meil.in/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167605/Mallanna_Sagar_pump_house.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958718/MEIL_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

