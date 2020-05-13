LafargeHolcim resumes operations in limestone mine in Meghalaya

Cement giant LafargeHolcim has resumed operations at its limestone mine in Meghalayas East Khasi Hills district to supply raw material to its plant across the international border in Bangladesh, an official said. The Meghalaya government has allowed industries, including mining, to operate in the state with strict enforcement of social distancing norms and hand hygiene for all employees as preventive measures against COVID-19 infections, he said.

"The company (LafargeHolcim) has been given the nod to resume mining operations at its limestone mine at Nongtrai," a senior Industries department official told PTI on Tuesday. Accordingly, mining activities began on Tuesday.

The company has also resumed exporting limestone to the companys cement plant at Chattak in Bangladesh, a company official said. The cement major can export 5 million tonnes of limestone annually through its 17 km-long conveyor belt across the border that requires minimum human intervention.

LafargeHolcim had stopped its mining activities at its mine at Nongtrai village on March 19 following a shutdown announced by the state, ahead of the national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The company has developed standard operating procedures to be followed by one and all. We are confident that by following the SoPs, we shall be able to undertake our operations in a safe manner during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are very proud of how we adapted to the new reality of COVID-19, with our core value of health and safety top of mind for all. Our companys response to the crisis was recognized as best-in-class by International SOS, the world's leading medical and travel Security Company," the company official said. The state has reported 12 COVID-19 cases so far, of which one died. Eleven coronavirus positive patients have recovered.