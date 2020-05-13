Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon to cover A&N islands around May 16, six days before normal onset date: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:41 IST
Monsoon to cover A&N islands around May 16, six days before normal onset date: IMD

Monsoon is likely to reach the Anadman and Nicobar archipelago around May 16, nearly six days before its normal onset date, due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. Monsoon usually covers the Andaman and Nicobar islands around May 20. The onset date for Andaman and Nicobar was last month revised to May 22. It then normally takes 10-11 days to reach Kerala which marks the commencement of rainfall season in India. However, monsoon is now likely to reach Andaman and Nicobar around May 16. The IMD is also likely to release the possible onset date over Kerala later this week. A low pressure area, the first step in the formation of a cyclone, was formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on Wednesday morning, the IMD said.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal on May 15 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 16. "In association with the system (cyclone), the conditions will become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon over south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar islands around May 16," the IMD said. Under its influence, adverse weather is likely over south and central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea from May 15 onwards. The system is under continuous surveillance and the state governments concerned are being informed regularly, the Cyclone Warning Division added.

Mrutunjay Mohapatra, director general of the IMD, said the cyclone will aid in advancement of the monsoon, which is likely to be normal this year. The onset date of monsoon over Kerala is June 1, which marks the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season in the country. From this year, the IMD has also revised the dates of onset and withdrawal of the monsoon for several parts of the country based on the data from 1960-2019. The previous dates were based on the data from 1901 to 1940.    However, the onset date for monsoon over Kerala remains unchanged, Rajeevan said.   In states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh, monsoon will be delayed by 3-7 days compared to the existing normal dates.

For the national capital, the new normal onset date for monsoon has been revised from June 23 to June 27. Similarly, dates have been revised for Mumbai and Kolkata from June 10 to 11, and for Chennai from June 1 to 4.   However, over extreme northwest India, the monsoon will arrive a little early, on July 8, rather than the expected date of July 15. The new date for monsoon withdrawal from south India is October 15..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Telangana police requests elderly not to venture out into public spaces

Hyderabad, May 13 PTI Amidst the ongoing lockdown, the Telangana Police on Wednesday requested people aged above 60 to not venture out into public places as they are at higher risk from COVID-19. Telangana Director General of Police DGP M M...

Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali lose PCB central contracts

Seam bowling trio of Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz have lost their central contracts as Pakistan Cricket Board PCB announced its list for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday. Amir and Riaz had both retired from the longest format of t...

Lesotho records first case of COVID-19 - health ministry

Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday, the health ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travelers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia, of which one was positive.The kin...

Shamli RPF SHO issued notice for sending quarantined personnel home

Eds Corrections in headline, copy Muzaffarnagar UP, May 13 PTI The Railway Protection Force RPF incharge in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district has been issued a show-cause notice for sending home 13 personnel who were quarantined in their ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020