Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM announces Rs 30k cr support for NBFCs, HFCs, MFIs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:44 IST
FM announces Rs 30k cr support for NBFCs, HFCs, MFIs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for non-banking financial institutions to provide credit support to the sector amid the coronavirus crisis. Further, a Rs 45,000 crore partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 was also unveiled for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs), and microfinance institutions (MFIs) with low credit rating to help them extend loans to individuals and MSMEs. Under the Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme, the minister said investments will be made in both primary and secondary market transactions in investment-grade debt papers of these institutions. These securities will be fully guaranteed by the government. She said this will provide liquidity support to these institutions and mutual funds and create confidence in the market. These institutions are finding it difficult to raise money from the debt markets, Sitharaman added. Talking about the partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 (PCGS), she said NBFCs, HFCs, and MFIs with low credit rating require liquidity for fresh lending to MSMEs and individuals. The existing PCGS will be extended to cover borrowings such as primary issuance of bonds/commercial papers (liability side of balance sheet) of such entities. First 20 per cent of loss will be borne by the guarantor, that is the government. She said that AA-rated papers and below, including unrated papers, will be eligible for investment (especially relevant for many MFIs). These measures are part of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss doctor taps his past to help Zurich meet PPE needs

Love led a young Swiss doctor to emigrate to South Africa, his wifes home country. Years later, love for his disabled child brought him back to Switzerland. The know-how Stefan Metzker gained on his journey - first as a Cape Town intensive ...

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs: PM Narendra Modi.

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs PM Narendra Modi....

BITM to disinfect visitors, staff with 'ayurvedic sanitiser' post-lockdown

The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum BITM here on Wednesday inaugurated an ayurvedic sanitisation tunnel in which herbal disinfectants will be sprayed on visitors and staff before they enter the premises, a spokesperson of the esta...

FACTBOX-Guidelines for Europe's hotels: distancing by the pool

The European Commission outlined on Wednesday steps aimed at reviving the struggling tourism and airline industries brought to a halt by the coronavirus. Tourism accounts for almost 10 of the regions GDP, with some 267 million Europeans, or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020