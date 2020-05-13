Gujarat govt forms panel for revival of economy

The Gujarat government on Wednesday formed a panel under former Union finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia to chalk out a comprehensive plan to prepare the economy to deal with the post-COVID-19 scenario. The six-member committee has been tasked with giving its "comprehensive action plan (immediate, medium term and long term) with necessary inputs" within a month and an interim report within two weeks.

"COVID-19 pandemic has affected the state and its economy to a large extent. The demand-and-supply chain stands crippled, with the informal sector and MSMEs being hugely impacted," an official release said. The government has also expressed concern over the industrial disruption caused by exodus of migrant workers out of the state.

"The committee will assess sectoral and sub-sectoral losses and provide necessary measures for revival. It will also review the fiscal status and budgetary position of Gujarat and provide suitable suggestions for improvement. "This will include revising the fiscal deficit estimate and the current tax administration in the post COVID-19 scenario," the government said.

The committee will also analyse availability of labourers in the state and provide necessary recommendations to improve their availability in view of largescale movement of migrant workers to their respective home states, it stated. "The committee will also come up with a strategy to create an ambient environment to attract foreign companies which are looking to relocate their bases from other countries," it said.

Besides Adhia, other members include former IIM-A professor Ravindra Dholakiya, senior tax consultant Mukesh Patel, financial expert Pradeep Shah, retired IAS officer Kirit Shelat and VC and MD, GIDC, Government of Gujarat, M. Thennarasan, it said.