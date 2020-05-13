Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citing coronavirus, U.S. board delays Federal pension fund investments in Chinese stocks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:35 IST
Citing coronavirus, U.S. board delays Federal pension fund investments in Chinese stocks

Bending to White House pressure, an independent board charged with overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars announced on Wednesday it would indefinitively delay plans to invest in hotly debated Chinese companies.

In a statement, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment (FRTIB) board cited a "meaningfully different economic environment" due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nomination of new board members to explain the delay.

The FRTIB oversees the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), a retirement savings fund for federal employees and members of the military. It made the move days after the Trump administration told it to "halt all steps" tied to shifting its $40 billion international fund to track the MSCI All Country World ex-U.S.A. Investable Market Index, which includes stocks of Chinese firms under scrutiny in Washington.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

World has 'long way to go' in COVID-19 fight - WHO expert

The world has a long, long way to go to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, despite tentative steps in many countries to begin restarting normal life, the World Health Organizations top emergencies expert warned on Wednesday.Dr Mi...

Norway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal

Norways 1 trillion wealth fund is excluding some of the worlds biggest commodities firms from its portfolio for their use and production of coal, including Glencore and Anglo American. Underlining the growing role of climate considerations ...

Virus is from a lab, not natural, says Nitin Gadkari to NDTV

The coronavirus, which originated from Chinas Wuhan and has claimed over 2.5 million lives worldwide, is not a natural virus and it was created from a laboratory, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. ...We need to understand the ...

Railways to start waiting lists for special trains from May 22; likely to run more trains

In an indication that it might soon start mailexpress as well as chair car services, the Railway Board on Wednesday issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list starting May 22 for journeys not only on its presently operational...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020