Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's spl package actually 2pc of GDP: Bengal FM Amit Mitra

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:29 IST
Centre's spl package actually 2pc of GDP: Bengal FM Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance minister Amit Mitra on Wednesday accused the Centre of misleading people over the announced Rs 20 lakh crore special package, saying that the actual dole is about 2 per cent of the country's GDP. In a big push to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package, which combined the government's recent announcements on supporting key sectors as also measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India.

About the financial package, the prime minister had said it will be around 10 per cent of the GDP and will address problems of a wide range of sectors as well as difficulties of migrant workers. "People must know the truth and the Centre's actual new announcement is just Rs 4.2 lakh crore or 2 per cent of GDP," Mitra said after Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a major booster dose on Wednesday.

Mitra said, the previous interventions by the Central bank and the Union Finance ministry amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore are included in the Rs 20 lakh crore package, believed to be a blockbuster stimulus. The RBI in four tranches since February 6, had infused Rs 8 lakh crore of liquidity into the financial system.

Sitharaman had, earlier, announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore support. "The government has set a borrowing limit of Rs 4.2 lakh crore. Thus the real package is of Rs 4.2 lakh crore, which is 2 per cent of the GDP," he added.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Norway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal

Norways 1 trillion wealth fund is excluding some of the worlds biggest commodities firms from its portfolio for their use and production of coal, including Glencore and Anglo American. Underlining the growing role of climate considerations ...

COVID-19: Pondy Health Department comes in for praise

Puducherry, May 13 PTI Puducherry has presently been testing 400 samples per lakh of population for detecting COVID-19 and the health departments measures to contain the spread of the infection were laudable, Collector T Arun said. Talking ...

Lockdown: One-time financial help given to over 1 lakh para-transit vehicle drivers in Delhi

The Delhi government has provided one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to over one lakh drivers of para-transit vehicles including autos and taxis. Over Rs 55 crore has been given as financial assistance during the COVID-19-induced loc...

Detention of former IAS official Shah Faesal extended by 3 months under Public Safety Act: Officials.

Detention of former IAS official Shah Faesal extended by 3 months under Public Safety Act Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020