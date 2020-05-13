Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five cos to be part of MSCI India Index, four move out

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:31 IST
Five cos to be part of MSCI India Index, four move out

A total of four companies, including Ashok Leyland and Tata Power Company, have been removed from the MSCI India Index while five have been added, according to a statement. The two other companies removed are Shriram Transport and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Service, MSCI said in the statement.

The five additions are Biocon, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Consumer Products and Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The changes in constituents of the MSCI Global Standard Index will take place as of the close of May 29, 2020, it said.

MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by global fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios. The changes have been announced by MSCI in its semi-annual index review of the global investable market indexes May 2020.

In the small-cap index, 18 companies have been added, while there have been 54 deletions. Bharat Heavy Electricals and JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are among the companies that have been added to the index. Among the 54 companies removed include Adani Transmission, BEML, Ashoka Buildcon and Dish TV India among others are deleted.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Norway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal

Norways 1 trillion wealth fund is excluding some of the worlds biggest commodities firms from its portfolio for their use and production of coal, including Glencore and Anglo American. Underlining the growing role of climate considerations ...

COVID-19: Pondy Health Department comes in for praise

Puducherry, May 13 PTI Puducherry has presently been testing 400 samples per lakh of population for detecting COVID-19 and the health departments measures to contain the spread of the infection were laudable, Collector T Arun said. Talking ...

Lockdown: One-time financial help given to over 1 lakh para-transit vehicle drivers in Delhi

The Delhi government has provided one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to over one lakh drivers of para-transit vehicles including autos and taxis. Over Rs 55 crore has been given as financial assistance during the COVID-19-induced loc...

Detention of former IAS official Shah Faesal extended by 3 months under Public Safety Act: Officials.

Detention of former IAS official Shah Faesal extended by 3 months under Public Safety Act Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020