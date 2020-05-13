Left Menu
DMK slams Centre over Rs 20 lakh crore package, says poor and middle class seem to have been let down

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:07 IST
DMK slams Centre over Rs 20 lakh crore package, says poor and middle class seem to have been let down

Opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday slammed the Centre over its Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for various sectors,saying it had nothing for the poor and the middle class, who it said seem "to have been let down" by the Centre. Party President M K Stalin questioned why there was no allocation to states, many of which were suffering from an "unprecedented financial crisis." There was no link between what Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday and the specifics explained by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, Stalin said in a statement.

Even during this "Covid-19 crisis," the BJP government at the Centre had not adopted a humane approach to provide assistance to the poor, middle class and farmers, the state Leader of Opposition said. There were expectations of provision of Rs 5,000 to those having returned home even as the existing challenges to such people were concerning, he said, apparently referring to the guest workers.

"Overall, there is nothing for the poor (and the) middle class. The Finance Minister's press conference (implies) they have been let down," Stalin said. Stalin insisted that the government should provide relief to the people immediately by giving Rs 5,000 to each family as many were suffering due to unemployment and poverty.

Nirmala Sitharaman had in Delhi on Wednesday, detailed the various measures in the Rs 20 lakh crore package offered by the PM on Tuesday, including special liquidity and partial credit guarantee schemes amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. Stalin further pointed out that many states had sought financial aid but there was no allocation in this connection.

He alleged the Centre had no blueprint to revive the economy in a post-covid scenario..

