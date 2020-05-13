Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria to borrow at home and abroad to finance 5.36 trln naira budget deficit -finmin

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:44 IST
Nigeria to borrow at home and abroad to finance 5.36 trln naira budget deficit -finmin

Nigeria expects to borrow at home and abroad to finance a 5.36 trillion naira budget deficit for 2020 as well as using proceeds from privatizations, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Wednesday. The cabinet approved a revised budget of 10.52 trillion naira on Wednesday, slightly down from 10.59 trillion approved earlier, Ahmed said, adding that expenditures related to COVID-19 previously not included had been added.

Nigeria's economy, which relies on crude oil sales for 90% of foreign exchange earnings, has been hit hard by low oil prices following a dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia, as well as the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic. Ahmed told reporters the revised budget for Africa's biggest oil exporter approved at Wednesday's ministerial meeting assumed a crude oil price of $25 per barrel along with output of 1.94 million barrels per day and an exchange rate of 360 naira to $1.

With global oil prices plunging, Ahmed said in March that this year's record 10.59 trillion naira ($29.42 billion) budget would be cut by about 15%. But on Wednesday, she announced a reduction of just 71.5 billion naira. Ahmed said the deficit would be part-financed with borrowing from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and Afrexim Bank.

The proposed changes require the approval of lawmakers in the National Assembly before being signed into law by the president.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

10 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala including four foreign returnees

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday informed that a total of 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state of which four are foreign returnees. Three patients from Malappuram district, two from Wayanad and Palakkad districts,...

Lot will depend on how India exits from lockdown: Kaushik Basu

India took the right call by announcing a prompt lockdown in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a lot will depend on how the country makes an exit from it as the landscape of the global economy will change by then, former chief...

Nirav Modi a visionary who wanted to create something unique: World-renowned luxury good executive tells London court

By Poonam Joshi A London court on Wednesday heard from a well-known luxury goods executive how the fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi was passionate about creating an internationally renowned luxury jewellery brand that was uniquely India...

Myanmar's army investigating soldiers over video of abuses

myanMyanmars army said on Wednesday it was investigating soldiers filmed beating and threatening to kill suspected insurgents in the western state of Rakhine, where dozens of people have been killed during an upsurge of fighting in recent w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020