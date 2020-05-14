Left Menu
Development News Edition

No stock; most liquor shops in Bengal shut

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 00:02 IST
No stock; most liquor shops in Bengal shut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Most of the 'OFF' liquor shops located across West Bengal remained closed on Wednesday owing to lack of stock, an official of a licensees' association said. Although the manufacturers were allowed to resume operations in the state, the production volume was affected due to less workforce being deployed at the units to meet with the lockdown norms, he said.

The official of West Bengal Foreign Liquor Manufacturers, Vendors and Wholesalers Association said that it will take time may be more than a month - for the situation to normalise. Owing to the imposition of 30 per cent sales tax on the MRP by the government, the manufacturers working capital requirements have increased, for which there is no policy either from the government or banks.

The government has allowed home delivery of liquor to those ordering online, but the response is still tepid due to poor stock available with the BEVCO, the state government warehouse for stocking liquor. "We hope things will be better once supplies improve", he said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Austria's Bundesliga to resume on June 2

Austrias Bundesliga, the countrys professional soccer league, will resume on June 2 and hold matches every three days to clear the backlog built up during the coronavirus shutdown, the leagues Chief Executive Christian Ebenbauer said on Wed...

FACTBOX-European soccer's return to action after coronavirus

Professional soccer leagues around Europe are gearing up for a return to action following the novel coronavirus stoppage, but some are more advanced than others. Here is a roundup of the state of playGERMANY The Bundesliga season will resta...

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL extended its virtual offseason through May 29, the league announced Wednesday. All 32 teams received a memo notifying them of the move, which provides an additional two weeks for players to work with team staff from home. The virtua...

JK HC chief justice writes to Union minister, seeks establishment of administrative tribunals

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal has written to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, seeking establishment of administrative tribunals with multiple benches having permanent seats in Srinagar and Jammu. Mittal wrote to the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020