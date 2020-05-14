Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 2 lakh passengers booked tickets worth Rs 45 cr for spl trains over next 7 days: Rlys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:13 IST
Over 2 lakh passengers booked tickets worth Rs 45 cr for spl trains over next 7 days: Rlys

Over two lakh passengers have booked tickets worth Rs 45.30 crore for travel in the next seven days, the railways said on Thursday. It said 20,149 passengers travelled on the special trains on Wednesday and 25,737 are scheduled to travel on 18 special trains operating on Thursday.

The total revenue generated so far for these tickets is Rs 45,30,09,675. With the railways beginning its special passenger services on May 12 for 15 pairs of trains between Delhi and major cities of the country, officials said, over 9,000 people left the national capital on Wednesday on board nine trains. According to data accessed by PTI, of the nine trains from Delhi on Wednesday, eight which left for Howrah, Jammu, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Dibrugarh, Mumbai, Ranchi and Ahmedabad were booked beyond their capacity. Only one train, to Bihar's capital Patna, ran at 87 per cent capacity, the data showed.

Of the nine trains that left for their destinations on Wednesday, the Howrah to New Delhi train, which can carry 1,126 people at a time, had a booking for 1,377 passengers which is 122 per cent of the train's capacity.The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special train was booked at 133 per cent of its capacity, and the New Delhi-Chennai train ran at 150 per cent occupancy. Similarly, the New Delhi-Jammu Tawi special ran at 109 per cent occupancy; the New Delhi-Ranchi train at 115 per cent occupancy; the New Delhi-Mumbai Central train at 117 per cent; New Delhi-Ahmedabad at 102 per cent and the New Delhi-Dibrugarh train ran at an occupancy of 133 per cent. "Overbooking does not mean that passengers are standing in the aisles, it just means that there is movement of people while the train is on the run. People are boarding and deboarding at halt stations and there have been multiple bookings," an official said. Among the trains that departed from Delhi, the only train on Wednesday which did not run on its full capacity was the New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar (Patna) train which had a capacity of 1,239, but carried only 1,077 passengers making it only 87 per cent full.

Officials said the reason behind low occupancy of the train could be that Bihar has already accounted for over 100 trains which carried its workers home since May 1..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

UK court played video of Nirav Modi's threats to 'dummy directors'

Threats of being implicated for theft and even being killed are among the allegations caught on camera in a video recorded by so-called dummy directors associated with companies linked to Nirav Modi, which was submitted by the CBI to the UK...

Cal HC, circuit benches to continue to take up only urgent matters till May 31

The Calcutta High Court, its circuit benches and subordinate courts will continue to take up only urgent matters till May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The high court and the subordinate courts will hear extremely urgent matters ...

Indian-origin engineer charged in US with over $10 million COVID-relief fraud

An Indian-origin engineer in the US has been charged with fraudulently seeking more than USD 10 million in loans under a coronavirus relief program set up to help small businesses. Shashank Rai, 30, allegedly sought millions of dollars in f...

UK in talks with Roche on 'game changer' COVID-19 antibody tests

Britain is in talks with Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG on rolling out an accurate COVID-19 antibody test that it said could be a game changer on getting the worlds fifth largest economy back to work.The novel coronavirus, which emerged i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020