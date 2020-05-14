MakeMyTrip partners with hotels to launch online gourmet delivery service

MakeMyTrip partners with hotels to launch online gourmet delivery servicePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 13:20 IST
Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with premium hotel chains and independent properties in select cities across India to roll out online gourmet delivery service. With dine-in experiences coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown, the company aims to bring culinary experiences from top restaurants to the doorstep of customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, MakeMyTrip said in a statement
With a commitment of adhering to food safety and hygiene standards, MakeMyTrip will be delivering orders through third-party service providers in respective cities, it added. "Our new online gourmet delivery initiative is a step towards ensuring that food-lovers continue to enjoy their in-city fine-dining experiences by bringing their eating-out adventures to their homes," MakeMyTrip Emerging Businesses Chief Business Officer Deepak Tuli said. PTI AKT ANSANS
