Campus Placements of 2020 Passing-out Batch of MBA Students Hits an All-time High at Chandigarh University

- Business Analytics firms & Private Sector banks top recruiters for MBA students CHANDIGARH, India, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus Placements of 2020 passing-out batch of MBA students of University School of Business at Chandigarh University (USB) peaks to a new high and saw an overall jump of 40% in comparison to last year placements. The placement season for 2020 passing-out batch of MBA students at Chandigarh University saw 200 multi-nationals offering campus jobs to 475 students. The data was released today by the University's Corporate Resource Centre (CRC) which looks after the campus recruitments. "This year Business Analytics firms and Private Sector Banks took the lead in recruiting maximum number of MBA students from Chandigarh University," said Dr. R.S.Bawa, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University. The recruiters list of Chandigarh University also included 56 common recruiters who have also picked up management students from the prestigious IIMs across the country. The Vice-Chancellor added that, "ICICI Bank emerged as the leading recruiter offering jobs to more than 95 students during campus placements while the average pay-package touched 7.1 LPA with more than 50 multi-nationals offering 5 LPA or more salary packages." "This year USB has witnessed 60% growth in number of offers made by the multi-nationals while there has been a 100% jump in terms of highest package being offered to the MBA students," said Dr. Nilesh Arora, Director, USB. "Although companies belonging to business analytics and banking sector has been the major recruiters, multi-nationals from other sectors such as retail, FMCG, e-commerce, tourism & hospitality, insurance & financial services, IT field have also recruited MBA students at Chandigarh University offering hefty pay-packages to the young talent," added Dr. Arora. More than 174 students across all the specializations such as Finance, Marketing, HR, International Business, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking & Financial Engineering and Business Analytics have grabbed multiple offers during campus placements. While giving details, Dr. Arora said, "One of India's leading online education company, Jaro Education offered the package of Rs. 12.02 LPA to the Marketing students while the UK-based Multinational Deloitte offered Rs. 7.87 LPA package to the Finance students." The other recruiters for business analytics students included Shopclues, Idea, Birlasoft, Panasonic, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank. The major recruiters for Marketing students included Click Labs, French multi-national and food processing company, Danone Foods, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Naukri.com, IFB, Bajaj Electricals, Panasonic, Café Coffee Day. Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Zycus, Precision Group, Tata Technologies were the major recruiters for MBA students of Banking & Finance specialization while the students of MBA HR specialization were selected by MNCs which included Bandhan Bank, Pinnacle, ITC, Vardhaman Textiles, CSC, Hyundai Constructions with highest package of Rs. 7 LPA.

