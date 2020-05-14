Left Menu
Development News Edition

Campus Placements of 2020 Passing-out Batch of MBA Students Hits an All-time High at Chandigarh University

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:20 IST
Campus Placements of 2020 Passing-out Batch of MBA Students Hits an All-time High at Chandigarh University

- Business Analytics firms & Private Sector banks top recruiters for MBA students CHANDIGARH, India, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus Placements of 2020 passing-out batch of MBA students of University School of Business at Chandigarh University (USB) peaks to a new high and saw an overall jump of 40% in comparison to last year placements. The placement season for 2020 passing-out batch of MBA students at Chandigarh University saw 200 multi-nationals offering campus jobs to 475 students. The data was released today by the University's Corporate Resource Centre (CRC) which looks after the campus recruitments. "This year Business Analytics firms and Private Sector Banks took the lead in recruiting maximum number of MBA students from Chandigarh University," said Dr. R.S.Bawa, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University. The recruiters list of Chandigarh University also included 56 common recruiters who have also picked up management students from the prestigious IIMs across the country. The Vice-Chancellor added that, "ICICI Bank emerged as the leading recruiter offering jobs to more than 95 students during campus placements while the average pay-package touched 7.1 LPA with more than 50 multi-nationals offering 5 LPA or more salary packages." "This year USB has witnessed 60% growth in number of offers made by the multi-nationals while there has been a 100% jump in terms of highest package being offered to the MBA students," said Dr. Nilesh Arora, Director, USB. "Although companies belonging to business analytics and banking sector has been the major recruiters, multi-nationals from other sectors such as retail, FMCG, e-commerce, tourism & hospitality, insurance & financial services, IT field have also recruited MBA students at Chandigarh University offering hefty pay-packages to the young talent," added Dr. Arora. More than 174 students across all the specializations such as Finance, Marketing, HR, International Business, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking & Financial Engineering and Business Analytics have grabbed multiple offers during campus placements. While giving details, Dr. Arora said, "One of India's leading online education company, Jaro Education offered the package of Rs. 12.02 LPA to the Marketing students while the UK-based Multinational Deloitte offered Rs. 7.87 LPA package to the Finance students." The other recruiters for business analytics students included Shopclues, Idea, Birlasoft, Panasonic, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank. The major recruiters for Marketing students included Click Labs, French multi-national and food processing company, Danone Foods, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Naukri.com, IFB, Bajaj Electricals, Panasonic, Café Coffee Day. Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Zycus, Precision Group, Tata Technologies were the major recruiters for MBA students of Banking & Finance specialization while the students of MBA HR specialization were selected by MNCs which included Bandhan Bank, Pinnacle, ITC, Vardhaman Textiles, CSC, Hyundai Constructions with highest package of Rs. 7 LPA.

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honored with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). Apart from regular programs, CU also offers Distance Education programs in the field of Commerce, Management, Humanities, Travel & Tourism and IT. The Distance Education Programs offered by Chandigarh University are approved by Distance Education Bureau (DEB)-UGC. Website: www.cuchd.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168193/Chandigarh_University_MBA.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews status of COVID-19 testing with NCDC Director

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health Family Welfare visited the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC and dedicated the COBAS 6800 testing machine to the nation, here today. This is the first such testing machine that has been pro...

Coronavirus vaccine possible in about a year, says EU agency

A vaccine to counter the new coronavirus could be approved in about a year in an optimistic scenario, a agency which approves medicines for the European Union said on Thursday.As the world rushes to develop a vaccine, the European Union, ha...

Hungary could end emergency powers in late June -PM aide

Hungarys government could end emergency powers obtained to fight the coronavirus pandemic in late June, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday.Gergely Gulyas also told an onl...

Four workers at RML Hospital campus canteen test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, May 14 PTI&#160;Four workers employed at one of the canteens located in the RML hospital campus have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said. The canteen, which is mainly for resident doctors, has been closed and cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020