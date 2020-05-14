Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoneyGram partners with Federal Bank to expand account deposit capabilities for millions

MoneyGram Payment Systems, a global leader in cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfers, said on Thursday it has entered into a partnership with the Federal Bank for a strategic partnership to offer cost-effective direct-to-bank-account credit option for customers in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:41 IST
MoneyGram partners with Federal Bank to expand account deposit capabilities for millions
MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers.. Image Credit: ANI

MoneyGram Payment Systems, a global leader in cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfers, said on Thursday it has entered into a partnership with the Federal Bank for a strategic partnership to offer cost-effective direct-to-bank-account credit option for customers in India. Through this partnership, millions will be able to receive deposits directly in their bank accounts without leaving the confines of their homes which is imperative in the current situation.

"This partnership is especially important during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic so families can receive money from the comfort of their own home," said Grant Lines, MoneyGram Chief Revenue Officer. According to the World Bank, India remains the world's top recipient of remittances and is estimated to have received more than 82 billion dollars in remittances in 2019.

Federal Bank enjoys a market share of more than 15 per cent of the remittance market in India, and the tie-up with MoneyGram is expected to provide a further boost to this business. "The tie-up with MoneyGram is yet another example of how the bank has used innovative technology to deliver a superior customer experience," said Shalini Warrier, Executive Director of Federal Bank. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Carlos Sainz joins Ferrari for 2021 F1 season

Carlos Sainz on Thursday joined Ferrari for the 2021 F1 season, replacing Sebastian Vettel, who will leave Ferrari at the end of 2020. The 25-year old, Sainz, will join the Italian squad on a two-year deal after two seasons at McLaren, crea...

Malaysia to recover $107.3 million after settling 1MDB case against film producer

Malaysias anti-corruption commission said on Thursday it will recover overseas assets worth about 107.3 million in a settlement deal reached with Riza Aziz, a producer of Hollywood film The Wolf of Wall Street and the stepson of former Prim...

Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews status of COVID-19 testing with NCDC Director

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health Family Welfare visited the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC and dedicated the COBAS 6800 testing machine to the nation, here today. This is the first such testing machine that has been pro...

Coronavirus vaccine possible in about a year, says EU agency

A vaccine to counter the new coronavirus could be approved in about a year in an optimistic scenario, a agency which approves medicines for the European Union said on Thursday.As the world rushes to develop a vaccine, the European Union, ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020