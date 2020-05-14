Left Menu
Toshiba Group firms, employees contribute about Rs 1.95 cr to support fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:21 IST
Toshiba Group firms and its employees contributed about Rs 1.95 crore to support fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "A total of approximately Rs 1.95 crore have been donated...during this period, the contributions include voluntary salary contribution by Toshiba employees as well as contribution from Toshiba group companies," according to a statement.

These companies are Toshiba India Pvt Ltd (TIPL), Toshiba JSW Power Systems (TJPS), Toshiba Transmission and Distribution India (TTDI), Toshiba Software India Pvt Ltd (TSIP), Toshiba Water Solutions (TWS), and Toshiba Johnson Elevators India (TJEI). As a responsible corporate entity, the Toshiba group in India is contributing to disaster relief funds of state governments to support fight against the pandemic, it said.

The statement also added that the group is also undertaking Corporate Social Responsibility activities to benefit the society. TIPL is making a donation of a total of Rs 24,69,619, including Rs 18 lakh to Akshay Patra Foundation for the mid-day meal for 1,000 school children. It donated Rs 6,69,619 to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

This apart, TIPL's employees will make further donation by way of voluntary salary deduction from their May 2020 salary. Similarly, TJPS is making a donation of a total of Rs 25 lakh, including a donation of Rs 5 lakh each to the chief minister's funds of five states where TJPS operations or project construction sites are located -- Gurugram Office (Haryana), Chennai Factory (Tamil Nadu), Harduaganj/Meja Project (Uttar Pradesh), Kudgi Project (Karnataka) and Darlipali Project (Odisha).

TTDI is making a donation of total of Rs 25 lakh. TSIP has made a donation of a total of Rs 1,13,00,254..

