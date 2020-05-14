Left Menu
Development News Edition

Masks, PPE kits being sent abroad illegally seized by customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:12 IST
Masks, PPE kits being sent abroad illegally seized by customs

Large quantities of sanitiser, PPE kits, masks and its raw materials being sent abroad illegally have been seized by customs officials at the cargo terminal here, officials said. The goods were mis-declared as garments, kids dresses, cosmetic items and packing materials for pouches to avoid suspicion and further scrutiny by the customs officials, officials said on Thursday.

The export of such goods is prohibited by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many countries have either increased the production of such products or ordered their imports owing to demands as they stare at its possible shortage. Giving details of the seizures, a senior customs official said 2,480 kg of raw material for masks was intercepted by air cargo export.

In addition to these, the air cargo officers intercepted multiple shipments containing 5.08 lakh masks, 57 litres of sanitiser in 950 bottles and 952 PPE kits at the courier terminal in New Delhi, he said. "These were attempted to be smuggled or exported out of the country to the United States, United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and other European countries,” the official said.

These goods are prohibited for export as per the latest guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). No arrests have been made so far in the case and further investigation is continuing.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Aeroflot can receive $107 million in COVID-19 state aid - document

Russias Aeroflot Group can receive up to 7.9 billion roubles 106.8 million in state aid as part of a package to support the countrys aviation industry during the pandemic, a government document and Reuters calculations showed.In the documen...

City at centre of Italy's COVID-19 tragedy works to heal 'deep scar'

After months leading his city through one of Europes worst COVID-19 outbreaks, Giorgio Gori, mayor of the northern Italian town of Bergamo, says the worst of the health crisis may be passed. The new challenge of rebuilding is just beginning...

First spl train from Delhi reaches Mumbai, passengers relieved

Nearly 54 days after the lockdown came into force, the first outstation train arrived at Mumbai Central station here from New Delhi on Thursday, with several passengers feeling happy at being back after about two months. Some passengers, ho...

Trump rips into China over coronavirus, 'very disappointed'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was very disappointed in China over its failure to contain the novel coronavirus, saying the worldwide pandemic cast a pall over his U.S.-China trade deal.The coronavirus outbreak originated i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020