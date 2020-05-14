Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICESPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:23 IST
OILSEEDS PRICESOILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1450.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 830.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 900.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 825.00 Refined Palm Oil 700.00 Soyabean Ref. 800.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. - Rapeseed Exp. - Copra white - Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 825.00 F.S.G. 835.00 F.S.G.Kandla 815.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji -DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 28000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 24500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 19500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 33704.00 Castor Extr. -OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7250.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4100.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 9600.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9500.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9000.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8700.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8500.00 Sunflower Seed 4200.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5800.00 Castorseed Bombay 3975.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad -All above rates are net of GST
