Left Menu
Development News Edition

167 passengers go missing from train bringing migrants to Haridwar

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:03 IST
167 passengers go missing from train bringing migrants to Haridwar

As many as 167 passengers of a special train bringing migrants to Haridwar from Gujarat's Surat have gone missing, causing concern among officials here. The number of passengers who deboarded the train here does not match with the list of passengers received from Surat, Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar said on Thursday.

"The discrepancy is being looked into. If these passengers have gone missing after boarding the train in Surat then it is a serious matter. Investigation is underway and action will be taken when it is complete," he said. As per the list received from the Surat administration, 1,340 people were travelling by a special train that left Surat on May 12 but when it reached Haridwar station, only 1,173 passengers got down from the train.

The matter is being probed in consultation with authorities in Surat whether the missing 167 passengers did not board the train or got down after boarding it, the Haridwar DM said. Special trains have been running since May 11 from different parts of the country to bring back stranded migrants to Uttarakhand.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

31-year-old woman held for supplying illicit liquor in south Delhi locality

Police have arrested a woman suspected to be a bootlegger and recovered several cartons containing 600 quarters of illicit liquor from her residence in south Delhis Sangam Vihar, officials said on Thursday. The woman identified as Pinky Sin...

WBSEB asks head examiners to collect class 10 exam answer scripts by May

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education WBSEB has asked the head examiners to collect answer scripts of class 10 board exams from the examiners by this month to facilitate the process of the publication of results, an official said on ...

NHRC notices to Maha, MP govts after woman gave birth on road

The NHRC has sent notices to the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh governments over reports that a pregnant woman, who was walking on foot from Nashik to Satna, gave birth to her child on road, officials said on Thursday. The rights panel has ...

Whistleblower to warn Congress of 'grave risks' of rushing to reopen U.S.

A whistleblower who says he was removed from his government post because he raised concerns about coronavirus preparedness will testify before a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Thursday, as President Donald Trump railed against him, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020