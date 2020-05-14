Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online booking, wearing masks must to board Haryana transport buses plying from Friday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:30 IST
Online booking, wearing masks must to board Haryana transport buses plying from Friday

Online booking and wearing masks will be must for passengers boarding the Haryana Roadways buses which are to start plying on select routes in the state from Friday, said Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma. “No passenger will be allowed to board the bus if online booking has not been done. The bus services will be point-to-point on select routes and wearing masks is mandatory. Thermal screening of passengers will also be done,” Sharma told PTI over phone on Thursday.

The Haryana government has already sanitised its bus terminals and the ordinary non-air-conditioned buses which will hit roads, he said. To ensure that social distancing is strictly followed, only 30 passengers will be allowed to board the 52-seater buses. In the bus terminuses too, passengers will have to maintain social distancing in the waiting area, he said.

The buses will ply from depots in Ambala, Bhiwani, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Narnaul, Panchkula, Rewari, Rohtak and Sirsa and ply on select point-to-point routes. Digitally addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar had announced that public transport will resume operation in the state on an "experimental basis" from Friday, with a limited number of buses plying on select routes. A government spokesman, meanwhile, said the buses, which will ply within Haryana, will not be started in areas severely affected by COVID-19.

He said bookings for these buses can only be done through the online portal www.hartrans.gov.in. “The buses will ply from the Haryana State Transport bus stands to the scheduled bus stands. No passenger will be allowed to board or disembark the bus on the way,” he added. He said in a statement that the buses passing through worst-hit COVID-19 affected districts will pass through a bypass or flyovers. Notably, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar are among the worst-affected districts in Haryana.

He said if the bus movement is not possible on any route due to any reason then passengers will be informed two hours before the scheduled time of departure. The fare paid by the passenger will be refunded, he added..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Truck driver held for ferrying migrant workers to UP amid lockdown

A truck driver was arrested for allegedly ferrying 33 migrant workers from the national capital to their native places in Uttar Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Thursday. The truck driver -- Hari Ram -- was held...

Burundi kicks out top WHO official in country ahead of vote

Burundi is kicking out the World Health Organisations top official in the country just days before the presidential election and after the WHO raised concerns about crowded political rallies. A foreign ministry letter seen by The Associated...

Motor racing-Sainz is an 'ideal fit' for Ferrari

The talk was of luring six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari but in the end it was Carlos Sainz, a driver yet to win anything in Formula One, who signed on the dotted line.The 25-year-old was confirmed on Thursday...

U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to escape 'emoluments' lawsuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected an effort by President Donald Trump to end a lawsuit alleging his ownership of a hotel in Washington violates anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution known as the Emoluments Clauses....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020