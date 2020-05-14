Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoom to expand in U.S. with engineering centers in Phoenix, Pittsburgh

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:30 IST
Zoom to expand in U.S. with engineering centers in Phoenix, Pittsburgh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Zoom Video Communications Inc said Thursday it plans to hire 500 software engineers for research and development locations in Phoenix and Pittsburgh over the next two years, expanding its engineering workforce by about 60%.

The San Jose, California-based videoconferencing company has seen a large spike in usage as families, friends, and organizations use its software to connect while under lockdown orders during the global coronavirus pandemic. The company said last month it has about 300 million daily meeting participants, up from 10 million in December. The sudden crush of traffic revealed a number of privacy and security issues that caused Zoom to pause new feature development for 90 days to address the concerns. It also prompted Zoom to seek out an additional cloud computing vendor, Oracle Corp, to help handle the volume.

Zoom's current engineering workforce is mostly split between its San Jose headquarters and China. Zoom Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg told Reuters the company is looking for offices near Arizona State University and Carnegie Mellon University to tap engineering talent coming out of the schools. Steckelberg said hiring will start immediately, and the new employees will work from home until at least September. Zoom had previously said it does not plan for staff to return to its offices until at least then.

Zoom is roughly halfway through its 90-day plan to improve its privacy and security. Steckelberg said the hires in Arizona and Pennsylvania will be for "longer-term capabilities" rather than the immediate work for the plan. However, she said almost two dozen engineers who came to Zoom from Keybase, an encryption firm it acquired last week, will have an "immediate impact" on the company's security work. Steckelberg said the new locations will also give Zoom the ability to hire engineers hesitant to move to Silicon Valley due to its high living costs. The median home value in San Jose is more than $1 million, according data from Zillow.

"Today, most of our U.S.-based engineering staff is in San Jose, so this will be a really great opportunity to extend our talent base across the U.S.," she said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Truck driver held for ferrying migrant workers to UP amid lockdown

A truck driver was arrested for allegedly ferrying 33 migrant workers from the national capital to their native places in Uttar Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Thursday. The truck driver -- Hari Ram -- was held...

Burundi kicks out top WHO official in country ahead of vote

Burundi is kicking out the World Health Organisations top official in the country just days before the presidential election and after the WHO raised concerns about crowded political rallies. A foreign ministry letter seen by The Associated...

Motor racing-Sainz is an 'ideal fit' for Ferrari

The talk was of luring six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari but in the end it was Carlos Sainz, a driver yet to win anything in Formula One, who signed on the dotted line.The 25-year-old was confirmed on Thursday...

U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to escape 'emoluments' lawsuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected an effort by President Donald Trump to end a lawsuit alleging his ownership of a hotel in Washington violates anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution known as the Emoluments Clauses....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020