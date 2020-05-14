Left Menu
Vital launches digital health financing platform

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:44 IST
New Delhi, May 14 IPTI) City-based startup Vital on Thursday announced the launch of its digital health financing platform that will offer solutions to help users manage their health and wellness expenses. Vital's platform includes a curated marketplace for pharmacies, doctors, dental and optical, skincare, hospitalisation and will offer users various health and wellness products and services. It will also offer family and group insurance plans - in partnership with various insurance providers - that are customised to suit user's needs and their health conditions. "Vital is designed as a one-stop healthcare financing solution for the new age, internet-savvy consumers. We are looking to radically transform how Indians finance their healthcare with a network of healthcare providers offering exclusive member packages and convenient payment options," Rahul Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Vital told reporters.

He added that the health insurance plans have been developed in partnership with reputed health insurers and are simple, uniquely-customised and pocket-friendly. "Unlike traditional health insurance plans that are not only complicated and riddled with tedious benefits and conditions, which create needless hassles in interpretation and claim settlement, Vital's plans take a radically different approach by simplifying the benefits, controlling premium outgo through smart plan designs and offering hassle free claim settlement features," he said.

Lifefront Cover, the parent company of Vital, has been founded by Rahul Kumar (co-founder of TrulyMadly) and Jayan Mathews..

