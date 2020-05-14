Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs to urgently reach out to poor, migrant labourers: Basu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:26 IST
India needs to urgently reach out to poor, migrant labourers: Basu

India needs to urgently reach out to the poor and migrant labourers who are walking hundreds of miles to reach their homes, otherwise this will be a "failure for us", former chief economic advisor Kaushik Basu said on Thursday. Basu, a professor of economics at Cornell University, also said that for many current problems associated with COVID-19, India has to use the extra fiscal spending and space, even though the deficit is going to grow.

This will happen and one has to realise that this will create some challenges in the future, he said. The former CEA said the immediate concern should be those hundreds and thousands of people who are feeling the pangs of hunger and extreme poverty.

"Those who are walking hundreds of miles for nothing else but to reach their homes. Who are walking in large groups but are alone...whose minds are clouded by worries whether they will see their children and families again. If we do not reach out to these people urgently, this will be a failure for us...Our focus now has to be on the poor, the migrants and the workers who are losing hope," Basu said at a webinar organised by Bennett University. The success and failure of the policy steps taken by India, he said, will depend on the details as in how this money is spent.

"We have to move very very quickly in the weeks ahead" and bulk of the responsibility has to be shouldered by the fiscal policy, he added. Basu said that India saw foreign capital outflow of USD 16 billion in March, which was huge, as global investors were showing nervousness that India may lurch towards closed and controlled economy.

"We have to dispel such fears and the RBI has to stand ready to stabilise fluctuations in the Indian rupee," Basu said. He also said that India significantly improved its ease of doing business ranking from 130th to 63rd, but "we must not make the mistake of recreating a controlled society in the name of controlling the pandemic".

Talking about prices, he predicted that inflation will pick up in the coming months but this is likely to happen all over the world. On labour laws, Basu said he did not not approve the way Uttar Pardesh led these reforms as extension of working hours to 12 in a day is not right.

When asked about the role of the RBI in the current pandemic, he said if the government will keep going and knocking the doors of the central bank for every fiscal problem, "you are going to weaken that". "But I feel that in the middle of the pandemic, there should be a little bit of room created, we should also exceed the limits of FRBM Act 2003 in the middle of this but within six months, you have to begin corrections at all these fronts," Basu said.

He added that whether the financial package will be enough to get India out of this pandemic, will depend on the details of how the government designs those support measures. India is in a better place now and it is beginning to understand the situation better.

"We are in a better position than many countries in the world...This could be because of a long run immunity in this region. COVID deaths that are taking place are relatively small in these countries (India, China and Bangladesh. "As for the future, as an Indian citizen I am very ambitious for India but my ambition is not to make India a wealthiest or a richest or the most powerful country in the world. I want India to be the most important moral force in the world. My hope is that we can teach world to be a little less selfish, who has empathy for all human beings, irrespective of their race, religion and caste. I feel sad that few people have stocked hatred based on race and religion" he said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

First coronavirus cases found in Bangladesh refugee camps

Two Rohingya have become the first to test positive for coronavirus from the vast refugee camps in Bangladesh that house almost a million people, officials said Thursday. Health experts have been warning for some time that the virus could r...

12 universities get E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation certification from QS

Twelve universities in the country were on Thursday awarded the E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation E-LEAD certification by QS IAUGE, a renowned global college and varsity rating initiative. The universities that have been award...

COVID-19 crisis increasing psychological suffering: UN chief

Warning that the COVID-19 crisis is increasing psychological suffering, UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for an ambitious commitments from countries to address mental health issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic, amid a potential...

Hisar doctor removed from COVID-19 duties reinstated after Haryana Health minister intervenes

A government doctor in Haryanas Hisar, who was relieved of COVID-19 duties after he reportedly pasted home quarantined poster at the house of an influential person, resumed his duty on Thursday following the intervention of state Health min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020