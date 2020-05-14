Left Menu
Vivo to add 'Make in India' design in logo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:32 IST
Smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday revamped its logo by adding a crowdsourced 'Make In India' design that will be printed on the box of all the phones it will sell in the country. Vivo had last year committed to investing Rs 7,500 crore towards manufacturing mobile devices in India. "We, at vivo India, have been aligned to the 'Make in India' initiative since the beginning. "The new logo design that will be printed on the box of all our upcoming devices reiterates our commitment to make India a manufacturing hub and reinstates our mission of being an internationally local organization," Vivo India Director for Brand Strategy Nipun Marya said in a statement. All phones sold by Vivo in India are manufactured at its Noida factory. Vivo India had announced a contest last year inviting designs that showcased the company's commitment to making India a manufacturing hub The winning logo was designed by Rahul Patel, a design enthusiast from Mumbai, and crowdsourced on Talenthouse India (a division of Reliance Entertainment), the statement said. Vivo had last year increased its investment commitment to Rs 7,500 crore from Rs 4,000 crore. Marya had said the investment will be done in phases with aim to create 40,000 jobs over the next 10 years.

