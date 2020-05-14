Left Menu
Kerala CM seeks special financial package for SSIs

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:13 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday demanded a special financial package for small-scale industries and entrepreneurs. He said the package announced by the Centre on Wednesday does not address the needs of the small-scale entrepreneurs.

Vijayan, who met the media after the COVID-19 evaluation meet, said such entrepreneurs had raised a few demands, including a one-year moratorium on existing loans and avoid interest during this period. In the package, only the demand of sanctioning of loans was considered, that too, at the mercy of the banks.

Waiver of interest has not been considered during the moratorium period, he said. The package only has nominal spending from the Union government's budget and this has to change. Banks are refusing to sanction loans during this difficult time, Vijayan said.

He said the state government would try to bring together the banks and industries to make effective intervention to benefit the entire economy. The fixed charge of electricity has now been postponed but the state would need the help of the central government to write off the charges. In addition to that, workers in the small-scale sector need to be given financial aid, the chief minister said.

If the State has to get central assistance to pay PF, the clause that stipulates the salary requirement of below Rs 15,000 must be removed, he said. "The Union Finance Minister should discuss these issues with the state finance ministers and come up with a clear strategy to help the states continue their healthcare and social security activities," he said.

This is even more necessary at this point when the state revenues are at minimum and expenses have doubled, he said. PTI RRT NVG NVG

