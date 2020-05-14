Telangana building permissions' approval self-certification system to be implemented from June

The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPass), which would allow a citizen to construct a house through self-certification if the dwelling is to be built within 75 square yards, would be implemented in the state from June. State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who held a review meeting on the implementation of the system, instructed officials to be ready to implement the TS-bPass from the first week of June in the state, an official release said on Thursday.

The TS-bPass would allow a citizen to construct a house through self-certification if the dwelling is to be built within 75 square yards, it said. Rao said the TS-bPass is being implemented in 87 municipalities on a trial basis.

While officials have been verifying the applications, a few buildings have already received permission. About 1,100 applications have been received till now, it said.

He asked the officials to upgrade the required infrastructure and enhance training for the employees to ensure hassle-free transactions. He told them to work towards providing online approvals, once the complete system is in place, it said.

The minister instructed the officials to provide various online options (Mee Seva citizen service centres, Mobile App) for the citizens to send in their applications, apart from the offline registrations. A call centre is also being set up for those who have any queries.