WTO chief leaves before term expires for personal reason

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:49 IST
The head of the World Trade Organisation says he will leave his post a year before his term expires, an unprecedented mid-term resignation at the WTO that he called a "personal decision." Roberto Azevedo, a former diplomat from Brazil, said he will step down on August 31, cutting short a seven-year tenure marked in recent years by intense pressure from US President Donald Trump, who accused the Geneva-based trade body of an anti-US bias and other complaints.

