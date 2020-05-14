Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St drops on trade war fears, economic worries

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:03 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St drops on trade war fears, economic worries

Wall Street's main indexes were lower in choppy trading on Thursday, as renewed worries about Sino-U.S. trade relations added to fears of an extended economic downturn due to the virus outbreak. President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with China over its failure to contain the novel coronavirus, saying the worldwide pandemic cast a pall over his U.S.-China trade deal.

This further rattled markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's somber outlook on the economy and U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci's warning that the virus was not yet under control. "Markets are repricing the risk around economic reopening and the eventual economic normalization. There's an understanding that the timetable may be longer than we initially thought," said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at INTL FCStone.

Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE volatility index rose for the third straight day, hovering near a 10-day high. The three main stock indexes were headed for a third straight day of losses. Market participants said a rally in bank stocks helped Wall Street indexes come off intraday lows. Wells Fargo & Co surged 6.1% as it bounced back from 11-year lows.

"Wells Fargo has brought the entire market with it," said Dennis Dick, proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas. "I think they are oversold. The markets like that the banks are showing some life." Economic readings continued to reflect the pain caused by the pandemic, as data showed 2.98 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits last week, higher than economists' estimates.

The focus now turns to retail sales data on Friday that will show the impact of stay-at-home orders on the U.S. consumer in April. At 11:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 55.31 points, or 0.24%, at 23,192.66, the S&P 500 was down 14.69 points, or 0.52%, at 2,805.31. The Nasdaq Composite was down 70.98 points, or 0.80%, at 8,792.19.

Beaten-down travel stocks tumbled again with the S&P 1500 airlines index down 8% and hotel operator Marriott International Inc off 1.2%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shed 1.6% as it swung to a quarterly loss.

Cisco Systems Inc rose 5.0% after beating quarterly revenue and profit estimates, as lockdowns globally boosted demand for its remote-work tools and networking equipment. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.85-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.75-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and 16 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 108 new lows.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's tour of Ireland in July postpned due to COVID-19

The Pakistan teams tour of Ireland to play a T20 series in July has been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The two cricket boards decided to postpone their two-T20I series in July after the Ireland Government announced behi...

India criticises Pak for carrying out infra projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

India on Thursday took strong note of Pakistan awarding a mega contract to build a dam in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying carrying out of such projects in territories under Pakistans illegal occupation was not proper. The Pakistan government has...

Delhi govt suggests Centre that shops in markets, malls be allowed to open on odd-even basis

The Delhi government on Thursday submitted a proposal to the Centre on lockdown relaxations post May 17 and suggested opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services with strict social distancing norms. The ...

Europe pins hopes on antibody tests to avoid second virus wave

As Europe gingerly eases its coronavirus lockdowns, many governments are scrambling to buy antibody tests to find out how many of their citizens were infected, in the hope that will help them craft strategies to avoid a second wave of COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020