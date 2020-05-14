Left Menu
Post-lockdown flights: Cabin crew attire to have face shield, gown and mask

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:06 IST
Cabin crew members of Indian airlines will have personal protective equipment (PPE) like face shields, gowns, and masks as part of their attire on commercial passenger flights when they resume operations, industry sources said. India is under lockdown since March 25 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and all scheduled commercial passenger flights remain suspended.

Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and AirAsia India have decided to go with the new attire in order to ensure safety of cabin crew members as they are in close proximity to passengers during flights, the sources said. This would be similar to the attire unveiled by Philippines AirAsia for its cabin crew on April 27. The attire comprises a red-colored full-body suit consisting of a face shield and a face mask.

"While AirAsia India will have face shields, masks, gowns, aprons, and gloves as a part of their PPE attire for cabin crew members, Vistara would have a lap gown, face mask and face shield as the new dress code," a source said. Once commercial flights resume, each IndiGo's crew member will have to wear a surgical mask, gloves, face shields along with a gown or a bodysuit, the sources said. Air India, which is currently conducting repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring stranded Indians home from abroad, will have its crew members wear a bodysuit, gloves, face shield, and face mask even in scheduled commercial passenger flights, whenever they restart, the sources said. The virus has infected more than 78,000 persons and killed more than 2,500 persons in India till now.

Earlier this month, the Civil Aviation Ministry had asked Indian airlines and airports to give their comments on a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding the post-lockdown scheduled commercial flight operations. On May 12, the ministry said on Twitter that it has received comments from the stakeholders and is yet to issue the final SOP.

