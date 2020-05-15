Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ's wedding Industry holding heads up despite COVID-19 crisis

“The awards couldn’t come at a more crucial time,” says Peter Duncan, Wedding Guy company owner and co-founder of the awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-05-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 08:07 IST
NZ's wedding Industry holding heads up despite COVID-19 crisis
“We’re still attending wedding shows and developing marketing collateral for the wedding market,” Anne says. Image Credit: Pxhere

New Zealand – and the world – might be in the middle of a pandemic but that hasn't dampened the wedding industry's spirits. Any business built on love will always survive.

That's why the 2020 Wedding Industry Awards will go ahead as planned. There's still room to celebrate and recognise wedding-related businesses that go the extra mile and stand out in the field. "The awards couldn't come at a more crucial time," says Peter Duncan, Wedding Guy company owner and co-founder of the awards. "The support received to date from engaged couples, their families and industry peers is a much-needed encouragement at a time when businesses are struggling."

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, local wedding suppliers in Rotorua are holding their heads up. Lynda Stevenson of Lucy Loves Cakes has been rethinking the sizes of her products, given that weddings may be smaller for a while. "I had a few (wedding cake) orders cancelled but as soon as we went to level three orders started coming in. I've had three enquiries this week."

At Peppers on the Point, there's an on-site chapel, though weddings haven't been a primary focus for a while. Lodge manager Ann Gregor-Greene says the business is reinventing itself and an increased focus on weddings is part of this. "The chapel was built in the first place as a response to the global financial crisis and we see ourselves in a similar position now."

Work is underway to develop packages for people impacted by COVID-19 but who still want to get married, and the lodge has a dedicated wedding co-ordinator. "We're still attending wedding shows and developing marketing collateral for the wedding market," Anne says. "We're fortunate to have a beautiful chapel to hold weddings in."

Further afield, other New Zealand bridal stores have adapted through various measures such as launching virtual consultancies that offer free appointments with stylists and send sample dresses to the brides' homes. Others will only reopen at level two but have advised clients and answered questions via social media platforms during levels three and four. They've all been supported by loyal customers.

"The New Zealand wedding industry is full of dedicated, talented, and passionate entrepreneurs - many of whom may not be in business in the upcoming wedding season without the vital lifeline of continued support from their valued clients," Peter says. "We're all in this together."

The 2020 Wedding Industry Awards will be held on August 21, 2020.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers leave Mumbai in autos

Determined to reach their homes, people are using autorickshaws to make their journey from Maharashtra to their home states. Auto drivers, their families and migrants stranded in Mumbai are making the journey to Bihar and Jharkhand in autos...

Soccer-Chelsea's Pulisic fully fit after shaking off adductor issue

Chelseas Christian Pulisic has said the adductor injury that has kept him out of action since January was more serious than initially suspected but he has been able to get back to full fitness during the COVID-19 shutdown. The 21-year-old, ...

Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' to release on Amazon Prime Video

Following the trend of online release of films during the coronavirus pandemic, Vidya Balan on Friday announced that her much-awaited biographical drama Shakuntala Devi will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The Parineeta actor posted a ne...

Ex-player, manager Howe hospitalized with COVID-19

Former major league player and manager Art Howe is hospitalized in intensive care due to the coronavirus, he told Houston television station KPRC 2 on Thursday. Howe, 73, said he experienced virus symptoms starting on May 3, and a subsequen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020