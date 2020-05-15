Shares in Britain's BT rise 9% on report it could sell a stake in Openreach

Shares in Britain's BT rise 9% on report it could sell a stake in OpenreachReuters | London | Updated: 15-05-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 12:55 IST
Shares in BT rose 9% on Friday from decade lows after the Financial Times reported it was in talks to sell a stake in its Openreach networks unit.
A source close to Macquarie, a potential buyer named in the report, said the investment firm had not expressed an interest in buying a stake and was not in talks with BT.
