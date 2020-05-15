Left Menu
Development News Edition

With very limited fiscal space govt may have just Rs 20,000 cr for stimulus: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:59 IST
With very limited fiscal space govt may have just Rs 20,000 cr for stimulus: Report

There is very limited space for fiscal stimulus as the government's revised market borrowing of Rs 12 lakh crore, is expected to be used largely for meeting revenue shortfall, India Ratings & Research said on Friday. The government had budgeted Rs 7.8 lakh crore in gross market borrowing, in the current fiscal, but following COVID-19 disruptions, it had last week announced an additional borrowing of Rs 4.2 lakh crore, taking the total to Rs 12 lakh crore, primarily to meet the likely revenue shortfall.

According to India Ratings chief economist Devendra Kumar Pant, the enhanced gross borrowings of Rs 12 lakh crore will largely take care of the revenue shortfall, leaving little space for fiscal stimulus, "unless the Centre sharply cuts the budgeted capex and reprioritises expenditure". "This leaves very limited fiscal space for the government as the revenue shortfall accounts for as much as 95.1 per cent of the increased borrowings, leaving as little as Rs 20,000 crore for the government to provide fiscal stimulus," India Ratings & Research said.

Pant expects the gross and net tax revenue of the government to fall short of the budgeted estimate by Rs 4.32 lakh crore and Rs 2.52 lakh crore, respectively, notwithstanding the low crude prices and increased excise on petrol and diesel which alone is getting an additional Rs 1.6 lakh crore of additional revenue. Due to the lockdown-induced weak economic activities and the resultant impact on non-tax revenue, he expects dividend and profit and other non-tax revenue to decline by Rs 1.48 lakh crore from the FY21 budget estimate.

"This means the government is staring at a revenue shortfall of Rs 4 lakh crore from the FY21 budget estimate," Pants said, and warned that the government is unlikely to meet even the revised revenue estimate of FY20 due to the country-wide lockdown. “This is too small an amount to make any difference to the sagging economic activity and demand. Clearly, the challenge is huge with hardly any fiscal space, despite an increase of gross borrowing by Rs 4.2 lakh crore," he said.

Pant further said, "nonetheless, the onus is on the Centre to provide support to not only vulnerable sections of the society but also the states, because the actual battle against the pandemic and the associated expenditure is incurred by the states." Another worry is the steeply falling household financial savings amidst the tighter financial conditions, which began even before the pandemic lockdowns as the economy was staring at a mismatch between domestic savings and investments. Households contributes maximum to the gross value addition (44.3 per cent during FY12-FY19), savings (61.1 per cent) and fixed capital (39.2 per cent) in the economy.

But the financial saving of households has been declining over the years and was 6.5 per cent of GDP in FY19 compared to 8.1 per cent in FY16. In FY19, this declined to Rs 12.3 lakh crore from Rs 13.2 lakh crore FY18. On the other hand, the Central and states' borrowings have been rising over the years. The net borrowings by the Centre, the states and the Central public sector undertakings (PSUs) jumped nearly threefold to Rs 18.89 lakh crore or 9.3 per cent of GDP in FY21 from Rs 6.19 lakh crore or 7.1 per cent in FY12, the report said. PTI BEN DRR DRR

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Denied Arjuna repeatedly, Amit Panghal requests Rijiju to revamp sports awards selection process

Repeatedly denied the Arjuna award for an inadvertent dope offence back in 2012, Asian Games gold-winning boxer Amit Panghal on Friday requested Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to revamp the selection criteria for the national sports awards, c...

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 5.6 to Rs 800.8 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 5.6, or 0.7 per c...

Main opposition candidate leaves Poland's presidential race

The main opposition candidate in Polands trouble-ridden presidential election said Friday she was quitting the race after her support dropped dramatically. Center-liberal candidate Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska of the Civic Platform party was a...

Rajnath commissions Coast Guard ship, two interceptor boats

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned a ship and two interceptor boats of the Indian Coast Guard ICG in Goa through video conferencing from New Delhi in the backdrop of COVID-19, a step that will boost operational capability...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020