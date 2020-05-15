Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares mark worst week in three amid U.S.-China tensions

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:17 IST
Hong Kong shares mark worst week in three amid U.S.-China tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong stocks fell slightly on Friday, wrapping up their worst week in three, as Sino-U.S. tensions re-emerged and fresh data pointed to lacklustre consumption in mainland China. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 0.1% at 23,797.47. The benchmark lost 1.8% for the week, marking the biggest fall in three weeks. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.1%. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.1%, the IT sector lost 1%, the financial sector ended 0.4% higher and the property sector slipped 0.3%.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said he had no interest in speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping right now and suggested he could even cut ties with the world's second-largest economy, as the pandemic had cast a pall over his January trade deal with Beijing. ** China's consumption remained weak and retail sales fell 7.5% in April, even as industrial output beat estimates and rose for the first time in 2020.

** After the market closed, Hong Kong confirmed the city suffered in the first quarter its worst recession since record began. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which climbed 6.5%, while the biggest loser was WH Group Ltd, which fell 4.5%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index and the blue-chip CSI300 index edged lower, with the latter suffering its worst week in eight. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.6%. ** About 1.51 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.70 billion. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.97% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was higher by 0.1% on the day at 5,459.57.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Denied Arjuna repeatedly, Amit Panghal requests Rijiju to revamp sports awards selection process

Repeatedly denied the Arjuna award for an inadvertent dope offence back in 2012, Asian Games gold-winning boxer Amit Panghal on Friday requested Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to revamp the selection criteria for the national sports awards, c...

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 5.6 to Rs 800.8 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 5.6, or 0.7 per c...

Main opposition candidate leaves Poland's presidential race

The main opposition candidate in Polands trouble-ridden presidential election said Friday she was quitting the race after her support dropped dramatically. Center-liberal candidate Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska of the Civic Platform party was a...

Rajnath commissions Coast Guard ship, two interceptor boats

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned a ship and two interceptor boats of the Indian Coast Guard ICG in Goa through video conferencing from New Delhi in the backdrop of COVID-19, a step that will boost operational capability...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020