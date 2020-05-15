Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra Lifespace posts net loss of Rs 224 cr in Q4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:35 IST
Mahindra Lifespace posts net loss of Rs 224 cr in Q4

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 223.9 crore for the quarter ended March due to lower income and provisioning of loss in a joint venture project in Delhi-NCR. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.27 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Mahindra Lifespace, the real estate arm of the Mahindra group, posted a total income of Rs 110.78 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 246.88 crore in the corresponding period of previous year. For fiscal year 2019-20, the company posted a net loss of Rs 193.41 crore as against a net profit of Rs 119.71 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell marginally to Rs 645.92 crore in FY20 from Rs 653.87 crore in 2018-19. The company said it has provided for impairment of its equity value in Mahindra Homes Pvt Ltd (MHPL), a joint venture (JV) firm.

MHPL is executing residential projects in National Capital Region (NCR) and Bengaluru. "The residential project in NCR is a joint development with the landowner. The project saw a successful launch in 2015 in a buoyant market.

"The market has thereafter seen muted demand and declining prices. During the year, the company also saw significant cancellations of earlier bookings," Mahindra Lifespace said in a statement. Consequently, MHPL has valued its balance inventory as per its accounting policies.

Similarly, Mahindra Lifespace has in turn, based on estimated net present value of forecasted cash flows, provided for impairment of its equity value in the JV firm. "On a consolidated basis, the impact of impairment is Rs 135 crore, in addition to an impact of Rs 64 crore as share of loss from MHPL JV. This has been done as a matter of prudence considering uncertain market conditions," Mahindra Lifespace said.

Sangeeta Prasad, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers said, "We are happy with the robust sales in our affordable housing project in Kalyan and the industrial customer acquisition in Chennai and Jaipur in Q4F20." "We had planned a couple of launches in March-20 but did not go ahead because of the COVID-19 conditions. Being abundantly cautious, we have made a one-time provision in our financials for our project in NCR which was launched in 2015," she added..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Timeline: UK government advice on restricting visits to care homes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britains parliament on Wednesday that his government moved swiftly to protect the countrys vulnerable care homes before a national lockdown on March 23. Under pressure to defend his record on fighting Covid...

Hong Kong police watchdog upholds actions against protesters

A long-awaited report from an official Hong Kong police watchdog group issued Friday said officers used force only in response to threats to their safety during months of anti-government protests last year. Police fired live rounds on 12 oc...

EXCLUSIVE-Review contradicts Boris Johnson on claims he ordered early lockdown at UK care homes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britains parliament on Wednesday that his government moved swiftly to protect the countrys vulnerable care homes. Under increasing pressure to defend his record on fighting Covid-19, he said We brought in t...

FM announces setting up of Rs 1 lakh cr agri infra fund

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure. This fund will be used for setting up cold chains and post-harvest management infrastructure, she...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020