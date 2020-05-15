Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biocon shares decline 2 pc after co reports fall in Q4 profit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:10 IST
Biocon shares decline 2 pc after co reports fall in Q4 profit

Shares of biotechnology major Biocon on Friday fell 2 per cent after the company reported a 42 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for March quarter. The stock slumped 2.06 per cent to close at Rs 328.40 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 4.29 per cent to Rs 320.90.

On the NSE, it fell 1.61 per cent to settle at Rs 329.75. Biocon has reported a 42 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 123 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, mainly on account of one-time coronavirus-related impact on its biologics business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 214 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Biocon said in a statement. Consolidated total income of the company rose 6 per cent to Rs 1,644 crore as against Rs 1,557 crore a year ago, it added.

"Q4FY20 witnessed a muted growth of 6 per cent with revenues at Rs 1,644 crore due to operational challenges including one-time COVID-19 related impact on our biologics business," Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Over 580,000 surgeries in India may be cancelled due to COVID-19: Study

More than 580,000 planned surgeries in India might be canceled or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study conducted by an international consortium. The study, published in the British Journal of Surgery, has proje...

Delhi min asks Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook to act on 'hate campaigns' against Dalits, women

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday said WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter were being used to slander people belonging to marginalised castes as well as women, and asked their management to take action against those ru...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus savages U.S. retail sales again in April

U.S. retail sales endured a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depressio...

Zambia reopens border with Tanzania after COVID-19 closure - sources

Zambia reopened its Nakonde border with Tanzania on Friday after a five-day closure of the key transit point for copper and cobalt exports and fuel imports, three sources told Reuters.President Edgar Lungu had shut the border on Sunday afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020