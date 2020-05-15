Atrimed Pharma Launches First-of-its-kind 'Mahila' - A Chain of Healthcare Clincs for Women by Women

First State-of-the-art clinic in Bangalore – Opportunity for women entrepreneurshipBangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Bangalore based Atrimed Pharma – a pioneer in developing Plant based molecules and takes inspirations from Ayurvedic and traditional medicines to develop drugs, today announced the launch of state-of-the-art Chain of One-Stop Clinic only for Women for Women - Mahila (mahilabyatrimed.com/about-us). It offers a coordinated patient journey from the initial appointment through diagnosis and treatment plan in one place. The initial focus of Healthcare will be detection and treatment of Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer. The plan of establishing Mahila clinics across the country will be Franchisee model which is the first concrete step towards Empowerment of Women as the preference is given to Women to own and run the clinics. Thus the Mahila Model further empowers women by giving them opportunities to become entrepreneurs and attain financial independence through the Mahila network. Dr. Latha Damle, Chief Scientific Officer, stated that, “We’ve seen the benefit of taking a personalised approach to breast cancer care that includes different modalities and a multidisciplinary team to ensure proper care.” The Mahila clinics are India's first clinics run exclusively by female doctors, nurses, councilors and administrative staff. She further said that, “Mahila clinics are revolutionary in more ways than one and unique aspect of these clinics is that they practice both Allopathic and Ayurvedic medicine.” Mahila Clinic takes this a step further in offering stock generics of popular medicines. These generics can sometimes reduce patient’s medicine bills by up to three hundred percent! And as a value addition Mahila Clinic is gearing to start home delivery of medicines around Vijaynagar for now and later expand it to other places and free online consultation. All of this, means that Mahila clinics are in a unique position to pioneer a revolution in holistic healing for Indian women. The services apart from Cancer detection and prevention are comprised of:Food therapy, Nutritional supplements, Personal care, Gynecology, Infertility, Dermatology, Pediatrics Stress, diabetes and weight management, Ayurveda and general medicine, Reflexology, Orthopedics and Pain management A Brief on Franchisee model of Mahila: Women and social empowerment through Mahila• Owned by women, operated by women• Mahila is the first but a concrete step towards the empowerment of women As a healthy woman is an empowered woman• All women's services integrated under one roof• Built-in community outreach programs• Integration with telemedicine and health IT systems• National level referral programs• Woman to woman privacy and trust• Continuous cutting edge tech support• 360 degrees approach towards cancer Save A Mother Foundation (SAM PWRPWR