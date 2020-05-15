Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extension of interest subsidy scheme for exporters to provide cheap funds: AEPC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:58 IST
Extension of interest subsidy scheme for exporters to provide cheap funds: AEPC

The Reserve Bank's decision to extend the scheme providing interest subsidy for post and pre-shipment export credit till March 31, 2021 will help apparel sector to access cheaper loans, AEPC on Friday said. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that with the current uncertainty of rupee exchange rate vis-a-vis other currencies, taking rupee loan on packing credit lowers down exporters' interest burden and removes the need for taking a risk on foreign cover.

"It was the need of this hour of crisis. It will help apparel exporters gain access to cheaper loans," he said. Exporters get subsidy under the 'Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre and post shipment Rupee Export Credit'.

The scheme which was to end on March 31 this year has been extended till March 31, 2021. In November 2018, the interest subsidy was increased to 5 per cent from 3 per cent with the aim to boost MSME sector exports.

Later, the government included other merchant exporters too under the scheme and allowed them interest equalisation at the rate of 3 per cent on credit for export of certain products. Exporters had been demanding extension of the scheme, particularly at a time when they are facing huge problems due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai called the extension of scheme a huge relief for exporters as the cycle of exports has elongated with slowdown in demand and liquidity. India's exports dropped by a record 34.57 per cent to USD 21.41 billion in March, while it declined by 4.78 per cent to USD 314.31 billion for 2019-20.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Austria's Swiss and Liechtenstein borders to fully reopen on June 15

Austria has struck the same border-opening agreement with Switzerland and Liechtenstein as the one it previously announced with Germany, to fully allow travel from June 15, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.We have reached a...

No athlete would like competing without fans but organisers can make their choice: World Athletics chief Coe

No athlete would prefer to compete without spectators, World Athletics boss Sebastian Coe said on Friday but left it on organisers to decide whether to let in fans or keep them out when the sport resumes in August. The WA on Tuesday anno...

Pondy health officials rue lax adherence to COVID-19 norms

Puducherry, May 15 PTI The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases here to seven with three more testing positive for the infection causes concern, top health officials said on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Health secretary Prashanth Kumar Pa...

Migrant workers walk thousands of kms in scorching heat to reach their native places in UP

Braving the scorching heat, migrant workers from Jammu walked thousands of kilometres to return to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the government of ignoring their predicament. With all their possessions slung over their shou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020