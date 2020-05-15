Left Menu
COVID-19: Maruti rolls out standard operating procedures for service centres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:24 IST
New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has rolled out a set of detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for its over 3,800 service centres across 1,914 cities in the country, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The SOPs adhere to all the advisories and guidelines stipulated by the state and central governments, and are devised to ensure safety and wellbeing of the customers and staff, MSI said in a statement.

"The company is committed to taking every possible effort to ensure the safety of customers visiting the service centres," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said. With social distancing as the new normal, the company encourages its customers to avail convenience and safety of doorstep services such as – 'Service on Wheels' and 'Pick and Drop', he added.

With these service initiatives, customers need not step out of their homes for car servicing, Ayukawa said. As per approval from competent authorities, more than 2,000 MSI workshops are already active to take care of customer service needs across 1,100 cities, the statement said.

