Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand CM denies railway statement, says 50 trains already reached state

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:44 IST
Jharkhand CM denies railway statement, says 50 trains already reached state

Refuting claims of the Indian Railways that Jharkhand has approved only 48 'Shramik Special' trains, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said the state has given no objection certificate (NOC) for 110 trains, and 50 of them have already reached the state. In a video message posted on Twitter, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday had requested the Jharkhand chief minister to provide NOC for more trains so that stranded migrant workers can reach home.

Responding to Goyal's video message, Soren tweeted, "Honorable Mr Railway minister, it appears that you are not being informed properly by your office. We have given NOC for 110 trains in which 50 have reached the state bringing 60,000 migrants." Railway officials in New Delhi said Jharkhand, a state ruled by a JMM-led coalition, has given approval for 48 trains only, while the number stands at 487 for Uttar Pradesh, 254 for Bihar and 79 for Madhya Pradesh. Denying the claims, the Jharkhand chief minister said he has reiterated time and again his commitment to bring home all stranded workers of the state.

He has urged Goyal to provide additional trains for Jharkhand so that more and more migrants could return to the state. "Currently only four to six trains are coming to Jharkhand everyday which is not enough to bring back seven lakh migrant labourers of the state," Soren tweeted.

He also said that the state government wrote to the Centre for clearance of two chartered flights four days ago to bring back 319 workers stuck in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but has not received any reply so far. "It has been FOUR days & we are still awaiting necessary clearances/NOC from @PIBHomeAffairs initiate the process. Jharkhand Govt will bear the costs of the flights to Ranchi, if MHA permits us. We need a humane approach now & be sensitive to those who have faced the worst," Soren said in another tweet.

Flights will also be deployed to bring back those stranded outside the country and permission has been sought from the Ministry of Home Affairs, a statement from the CMO said..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's health minister resigns after just weeks on the job

Brazils health minister Nelson Teich handed in his resignation on Friday, his office said, after less than a month on the job as the country becomes a world hotspot for coronavirus.Teich, who disagreed with right-wing President Jair Bolsona...

White House's Kudlow floats cutting U.S. corporate tax rate in half

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday floated the idea of cutting the corporate tax rate in half for U.S. companies who bring their operations back from other countries.Why not provide a 50 discount for the corporate tax rate ...

WHO head says vaccines, medicines must be fairly shared to beat COVID-19

Scientists and researchers are working at breakneck speed to find solutions for COVID-19 but the pandemic can only be beaten with equitable distribution of medicines and vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.Tra...

US on track to pull troops from Afghanistan despite turmoil

The United States is on track to meet its commitment to the Taliban to withdraw several thousand troops from Afghanistan by summer, even as violence flares, the peace process is stalled, and Kabul struggles in political deadlock. US officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020