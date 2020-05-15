Left Menu
Rajdhani Superfast Special leaves for Delhi from Kerala

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:33 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 (PTI):The New Delhi bound Rajdhani Superfast Special embarked on its return journey from here on Friday night with around 295 passengers. .The train left the Thiruvananthapuram railway station at around 1945 hrs, railway sources said.

All passengers were asked to reach early and ensure they have their e-ticket and e-pass. By 3 pm, the passengers began coming to the station,and the check-in process went off smoothly.

Health screening was done after which they were allowed to board the train. The train is expected to reach Ernakulam Junction, the second stop, at 2310 hrs and leave for Kozhikode, which is the last stop of the train in Kerala.

The special train will be touch Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara and Kota before reaching New Delhi on May 17. It had reached here this morning with around 1000-odd passengers, of whom seven were shifted to hospitals following symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

