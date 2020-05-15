Left Menu
Economic package 3rd tranche: highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:07 IST
Following are the highlights of the third tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to tide over the COVID-19 crisis

* Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm-gate infra * Rs 10,000 cr scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFE) * To provide Rs 20,000 cr to fishermen under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana * To set up Rs 15,000 cr Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund * Rs 4,000 cr outlay for promoting herbal and medicinal plant cultivation * Rs 500 crore for promotion of beekeeping initiatives * 3 major governance and administrative reforms for agriculture sector * Proposed amendment to the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers* To enact Central Agricultural Produce Market Committee law * To provide legal framework for agriculture produce price and quality assurancePTI DP MR

