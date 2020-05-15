Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nothing new in Centre's announcement of more money to states for migrant workers welfare:Vijayan

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:17 IST
Nothing new in Centre's announcement of more money to states for migrant workers welfare:Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Fridaysaid there was nothing new in the announcement of the Centre's allocation of more money to the states for the welfare of migrant workers and the amount allocated to the Disaster Relief Fund was just a share of the Centre. Vijayan said the 15th Finance Commission had allocated a central share of Rs 314 crore to Kerala but the State has only half of it, Rs 157 crores.

"We have asked the Prime Minister to allow special grants to the states in the context of COVID-19 situation and make this an additional consideration for inclusion in the Second Report of the 15th Finance Commission. It is inappropriate to portray the central contribution to the Disaster Relief Fund as help for COVID-19 prevention," Vijayan said.

He reiterated the demand of the state to increase its borrowing limit from the current 3 per cent to 5 per cent. "There is nothing new in the announcement of the Union Finance Minister's allocation of more money to the states for the welfare of workers working in other states.

The amount allocated to the Disaster Relief Fund is just a share of the Centre. The 15th Finance Commission had allocated a central share of Rs 314 crore to Kerala but the State has only half of it, Rs 157 crore," Vijayan said.

The chief minister said the state needs a hike in the borrowing limit to overcome the financial constraints as there has been a drastic fall in the revenue collection due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. "The Centre has recently increased its borrowing limit to 5.5 per cent but the state's limit is still at 3 per cent.Despite repeated requests, the Centre has not bothered to increase the borrowing limit.

It is not in line with the basic principles of a Federal system," Vijayan said. He also said that from the Disaster Relief Fund, the state has already given Rs 17 crore to District Collectors for relief work and Rs 15 crore to the Health Department for buying medical equipment.

"As per the norms, only 25 per cent of the state's outlay can be spent on relief work and 10 per cent on purchasing equipment.Only this much can be used from SDRF amount. The state is using budgetary amounts to distribute welfare pensions," Vijayan said.

The State Planning Board and the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) have been tasked with conducting a study on the economic impact of the state following COVID-19. Vijayan said as per the GIFT report, it is estimated that there will be a revenue loss of Rs 35,455 crore and the revenue and fiscal deficit will increase if the expenditure, including social welfare expenditure, stays the same.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

India's services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday

Indias services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday. . The services exports or receipts were USD 18.16 billion in March 2020, while the imports or payments stood at USD 11....

Centre's package for farm sector is more like 5-yr-plan: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday that he was disappointed by the announcements made by the Centre for the agriculture sector which appeared more like a five-year-plan. The Union government should have considered the losses caused by lo...

Ethiopian Airlines sees Boeing 737 MAX compensation deal by end-June

Ethiopian Airlines expects a settlement with planemaker Boeing by end of June over compensation related to the 737 MAX grounding in March 2019 following two fatal crashes, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters on Friday. Ethiopian Airlines f...

China starts sharing hydrological data for Brahmaputra river

China on Friday began sharing with India hydrological data for the Brahmaputra river, an annual practice during the monsoon which is crucial for generating information on floods in northeast India, officials said. The data is being shared f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020