Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPM agrees investments in Uruguay to support new $3 bln mill

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:17 IST
UPM agrees investments in Uruguay to support new $3 bln mill

Finnish forestry group UPM said on Friday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the new government in Uruguay to invest in the country's road and power grid networks, as part of the company's $3 billion spending on a new pulp plant. UPM said the deals included a $60 million investment in road infrastructure and $68 million in the electricity grid.

The Finnish firm decided last year to invest $2.7 billion in the new mill, which will boost its pulp production capacity by over 50%, and spend a further $350 million on supporting infrastructure. UPM's plans in the region - home to several wood pulp plants thanks to a beneficial climate for eucalyptus trees - are part of its shift from a declining print paper market to pulp, which is expected to grow due to rising demand for tissue and packaging board.

UPM said it also planned to invest $25 million in a new eucalyptus nursery in central Uruguay.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

India's services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday

Indias services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday. . The services exports or receipts were USD 18.16 billion in March 2020, while the imports or payments stood at USD 11....

Centre's package for farm sector is more like 5-yr-plan: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday that he was disappointed by the announcements made by the Centre for the agriculture sector which appeared more like a five-year-plan. The Union government should have considered the losses caused by lo...

Ethiopian Airlines sees Boeing 737 MAX compensation deal by end-June

Ethiopian Airlines expects a settlement with planemaker Boeing by end of June over compensation related to the 737 MAX grounding in March 2019 following two fatal crashes, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters on Friday. Ethiopian Airlines f...

China starts sharing hydrological data for Brahmaputra river

China on Friday began sharing with India hydrological data for the Brahmaputra river, an annual practice during the monsoon which is crucial for generating information on floods in northeast India, officials said. The data is being shared f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020