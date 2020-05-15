Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nippon India MF Q4 PAT slumps 97 pc to Rs 4.13 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:57 IST
Nippon India MF Q4 PAT slumps 97 pc to Rs 4.13 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nippon Life Asset Management on Friday posted a 97 per cent plunge in profit after tax to Rs 4.13 crore for the three months ended March. In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 151.66 crore in the year-ago period, Nippon India Mutual Fund said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

The company attributed the plunge in quarterly profit to mark-to-market losses in treasury operations due to market volatility in March. Besides, total income fell to Rs 149.56 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, this year, from Rs 397.5 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.

The board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2020. This is subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting. With this, the total dividend for the financial year 2019-20 would be Rs 5 per equity share, including an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share distributed in February 2020. For the entire fiscal 2019-20, Nippon India MF posted a PAT of Rs 415.76 crore as compared to Rs 487.07 crore in the previous financial year. The company's total income declined to Rs 1,193.21 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,650 crore in 2018-19.

"Responding to the overall economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, and the resultant market uncertainties, the Board, on a conservative note, decided that all NIMF's schemes will make fresh investments in AA and above rated issuers only," the company's CEO Sundeep Sikka said.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycle brigade system to monitor violation of home quarantine: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that a motorcycle brigade system is being introduced in the state to ensure that people follow home quarantine guidelines. Police personal in bikes will visit those in home quarantines to chec...

COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000-mark in Bihar, Patna reports 100th case

Bihar breached the four-digit-mark in terms of number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday when 19 people tested positive for the disease and took the tally in the state to 1,018, an official said here. According to Principal Secretary, He...

Tata Chemicals Q4 PAT down 48 pc to Rs 198 cr

Tata Chemicals on Friday reported a 48 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax PAT during the quarter ended March 2020 at Rs 198 crore. The companys PAT in the corresponding quarter a year ago stood at Rs 383 crore, Tata Chemicals...

Many things that pandemic taught will become permanent: Trai chief

Trai chairman RS Sharma on Friday said that many things like the role of technology that the coronavirus pandemic has taught the country will become permanent. Sharma said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will look at all the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020