Mineral production flat in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:09 IST
Mineral production was flat in March 2020 as growth in iron ore, chromite and coal output was offset by a contraction in the production of natural gas, crude oil, zinc and manganese ore. According to the production data by the Mines Ministry released on Saturday, the index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for March at flat 132.7 compared to the same month last year.

For the whole 2019-20 year, mineral production rose by 1.7 per cent, the ministry said in a release. Coal production rose by 4.3 per cent to 958 lakh tonnes in March over the same month last year. Chromite production increased by 15.9 per cent to 582,000 tonnes and iron ore by 8.3 per cent to 204 lakh tonnes in March. The production of other important minerals showing negative growth, includes gold, manganese ore, lead, limestone, zinc, natural gas, crude, and lignite.

The production of lignite was 42 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2323 million cu m, petroleum (crude) 27 lakh tonnes and bauxite 16.34 lakh tonnes in March..

