Left Menu
Development News Edition

NRAI partners with DotPe to provide digital ordering solutions for member restaurants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:27 IST
NRAI partners with DotPe to provide digital ordering solutions for member restaurants

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday said it has partnered with commerce platform, DotPe, to increase omnichannel sales, providing business-to-business digital ordering solutions fully integrated with a payment gateway for its member restaurants and cloud kitchens. Cloud kitchen is a place where food is prepared and delivered at door steps by taking orders via calls and online ordering portals. Unlike other restaurants, they do not cater dine-in and takeaway.

Once the lockdown is lifted, the restaurants can use the DotPe' QR based catalogue and e-commerce platform for digital ordering which ensures minimal human touch, it added. "I am extremely happy to announce our partnership with DotPe for this critical solution for the Industry, which will be especially useful in the post-pandemic era. We are committed to take better control of our business and our customer data and become digitally more self-reliant as an Industry," NRAI President Anurag Katriar said. "NRAI will be unveiling a few more industry-friendly tech solutions in the coming days which will hopefully change the contours of this trade and benefit lakhs of business owners rather than a handful of digital giants," Katriar said.

On the development, DotPe Founder Shailaz Nag said: "I am confident that our solution will allow the restaurants to completely own the customer experience, create their own digital channel for both online and offline ordering and thereby manage their expenses and customer data better." By collaborating with DotPe, the restaurants will now be able to stay transparent with the customers by communicating with them directly through WhatsApp for all the online orders, he added. This is being done, as in the immediate aftermath of #Logout Movement, the association realised the importance to take larger control of the digital world within the sector for the long-term well-being of the fraternity, NRAI said in a statement.

"NRAI was worried about the trend of several key decision-making getting gradually usurped by these new-age digital landlords," it added. The logout movement was initiated by the restaurants against food services aggregators on issues such as deep discounting, customer data masking and other predatory trade practices.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: One dies, 48 new cases in AP; Mulls free bus ride for migrant labourers

With 48 more testing positive for COVID-19, the total cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,355 while one died due to the virus, taking the toll in the state to 49, even as the state government was gearing up to run free buses for migrant wo...

Maha lockdown: HC allows vehicle for Matheran essential items

The Bombay High Court on Saturday accepted a decision taken by a committee set up by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests permitting a goods tempo to ferry food and other essential items to Matheran hill station, some 80 kilometres...

9-member family reach home at Mahboa from Delhi on tricycle cart

Amid agonizing tales of 24 migrant workers getting killed and 36 injured in a road accident near Auraiya on Saturday, the safe return of a nine-member family on a tricycle cart from Delhi to Mahoba near here has brought some solace. Ramchar...

Qatar coronavirus infections top 30,000 - Reuters tally

Qatars number of novel coronavirus infections topped 30,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally based on official figures.The health ministry reported 1,547 new cases on Saturday, according to the state-run Qatar News Agency. That too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020