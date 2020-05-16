Automobile shops, AC outlets can remain open: Telangana govt

Automobile shops, AC outlets can remain open: Telangana govtPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:23 IST
The Telangana government has issued orders permitting shops and establishments dealing with automobiles and their spare-parts, air-conditioners and air-coolers in the red zone to remain open in Hyderabad and municipal bodies. The state government issued a Government Order (GO) on Friday, partially modifying May 7 orders.
In GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and other municipal bodies in the red zone, only shops selling construction material, hardware, equipment /machinery for agriculture activities like pump-sets, among others, and shops, showrooms and establishments dealing with automobile and auto-parts; automobile workshops; air- conditioners/air- coolers/ fans shops are permitted to remain open, in addition to those selling essential goods," the GO said. The government had announced lockdown in the state till May 29.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on the COVID-19 situation on Friday, said lockdown in the state would continue as it is and that further strategy would be decided as per the guidelines to be given by the Centre after the ongoing nationwide lockdown comes to an end on May 17. PTI SJR NVG NVG NVG
