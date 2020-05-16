Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commercial mining of coal on revenue share basis: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 20:10 IST
Commercial mining of coal on revenue share basis: FM
In her fourth tranche of the economic package, she said commercial mining will be done on revenue sharing mechanism instead of the regime of fixed rupee/tonne. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced commercial mining of coal by the private sector, ending government monopoly in the sector. In her fourth tranche of the economic package, she said commercial mining will be done on revenue sharing mechanism instead of the regime of fixed rupee/tonne.

The move will bring competition, transparency and private sector participation in the coal sector. "Commercial mining of coal on a revenue-sharing basis would help more coal availability at market prices. So this will be far more efficient...Liberalised entry to allow people to participate for a range of coal blocks and those who produce well before the deadlines incentive would also be given," the finance minister said.

Earlier, only captive consumers with end-use ownership could have participated in the bidding. But now any party can bid for a coal block and sell it in the open market. Stating that entry norms would be liberalised, the minister said that nearly 50 blocks will be offered immediately for the bidding, she said.

This is being done to reduce import of substitutable coal and increase self-reliance in coal production, the government said. "India which has the third-largest valued coal availability in its existing and untapped mines and we still import coal. Sometimes the energy sector suffers because of non-availability of raw material so the regulations are required. Regulations are required when there is a shortage. This country has abundant coal and we are regulating it," she said.

Against the earlier provision of the auction of fully explored coal blocks, now even partially explored mines will be auctioned, a move that will allow the private sector participation in exploration. Also, the government will invest Rs 50,000 crore for building evacuation infrastructure.

The minister said that "Rs 50,000 crore will be spent by the Government of India for creating evacuation infrastructure...Rs 50,000 crores is given to ensure that evacuation infrastructure is provided." The move will help in evacuation of coal by Coal India which is targeting one billion tonnes of production by 2023-24 as well as fuel production from private blocks. The sum of Rs 50,000 crore also includes "Rs 18,000 crore worth of investment in the mechanised transfer of coal (conveyor belts) from mines to railway sidings," the minister said adding that the measure will also help reduce environmental impact.

Coal gasification and liquefication will be incentivised through rebate in revenue sharing, the minister said adding coal bed methane (CBM) production would also be encouraged. " In order to convert coal into a gas, we are providing incentives...Incentives so that the coal also be used and environmental commitment is honoured and we benefit from gasification of coal," the finance minister said.

Coal bed methane (CBM) extraction rights will be auctioned from Coal India Ltd mines. "Coal bed methane will also be auctioned. These coal beds with Coal India but untapped can benefit the country. Coal bed methane will happen through auctioning," the minister said.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala's Syro Malabar Church requests CM to open worship places

Syro Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop George Alencherry has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting that places of worship should be allowed to open subject to social distancing and other conditions laid down by...

Truck drivers dupe UP migrant labourers on their way back home

A group of at least 70 migrants were duped by some truck drivers who first promised to drop the workers at their destination in Uttar Pradesh free of cost but later forced them to pay for the ride. The migrant workers belonging to Prayagraj...

Internet ban in Hooghly to be lifted on Sunday, Bengal govt tells HC

The West Bengal government on Saturday informed the Calcutta High Court that an order of suspension of internet services in parts of Hooghly district will be lifted on Sunday. Hearing three petitions challenging the suspension of internet s...

Centre launches online dashboard for monitoring movement of migrant workers

The Centre has launched an online dashboard to monitor and facilitate the smooth movement of migrant workers and their contact-tracing during lockdown across the country. In a communication to all states and union territories, Home Secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020