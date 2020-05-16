First repatriation flight from Bangladesh to be in city on May 18

The first repatriation flight from Bangladesh under the 'Vande Bharat' Mission will reach the city on May 18 with 160 passengers, West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said on Saturday. The passengers on arriving in Kolkata will be sent to the mandatory 14-days quarantine.

Bandopadhyay said that the state government has informed external affairs and civil aviation ministries about the arrangements made in the city for those who are coming by air following the relaxation of the lockdown norms. According to him, the state government has already shared the list of hotels, which have been earmarked for pay-and-use quarantine stay and also those arranged by the government for free.

"I hope the return of travellers will be streamlined by these arrangements", he said. More repatriation flights will arrive in the city and the government has made provisions for buses, app cabs and pre-paid taxis to transfer the passengers from the airport, he added.