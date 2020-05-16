Left Menu
Development News Edition

First repatriation flight from Bangladesh to be in city on May 18

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 20:18 IST
First repatriation flight from Bangladesh to be in city on May 18

The first repatriation flight from Bangladesh under the 'Vande Bharat' Mission will reach the city on May 18 with 160 passengers, West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said on Saturday. The passengers on arriving in Kolkata will be sent to the mandatory 14-days quarantine.

Bandopadhyay said that the state government has informed external affairs and civil aviation ministries about the arrangements made in the city for those who are coming by air following the relaxation of the lockdown norms. According to him, the state government has already shared the list of hotels, which have been earmarked for pay-and-use quarantine stay and also those arranged by the government for free.

"I hope the return of travellers will be streamlined by these arrangements", he said. More repatriation flights will arrive in the city and the government has made provisions for buses, app cabs and pre-paid taxis to transfer the passengers from the airport, he added.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala's Syro Malabar Church requests CM to open worship places

Syro Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop George Alencherry has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting that places of worship should be allowed to open subject to social distancing and other conditions laid down by...

Truck drivers dupe UP migrant labourers on their way back home

A group of at least 70 migrants were duped by some truck drivers who first promised to drop the workers at their destination in Uttar Pradesh free of cost but later forced them to pay for the ride. The migrant workers belonging to Prayagraj...

Internet ban in Hooghly to be lifted on Sunday, Bengal govt tells HC

The West Bengal government on Saturday informed the Calcutta High Court that an order of suspension of internet services in parts of Hooghly district will be lifted on Sunday. Hearing three petitions challenging the suspension of internet s...

Centre launches online dashboard for monitoring movement of migrant workers

The Centre has launched an online dashboard to monitor and facilitate the smooth movement of migrant workers and their contact-tracing during lockdown across the country. In a communication to all states and union territories, Home Secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020