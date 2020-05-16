Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district: Piyush Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:41 IST
Railways ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district: Piyush Goyal
The district collectors have to coordinate with state nodal officers as well as nodal officers designated by the Railways, he said. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the Railways is ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district in the country and asked district collectors to prepare a list of migrant workers stranded in their regions due to the coronavirus lockdown. The district collectors have to coordinate with state nodal officers as well as nodal officers designated by the Railways, he said.

"To provide relief to migrant labour, Indian Railways is ready to run "Shramik Special" trains from any District in the Country. District Collectors should prepare lists of stranded labour & destination and apply to Railways through the State nodal officer," the Railways minister tweeted. "Along with this, the District Collectors should give a list and destination to the State Nodal Officer of Railways," he said.

Over the last few days, Goyal has been appealing to state governments to approve more trains to ferry migrants to their home states. The appeal has gone out especially to states like Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal. However, it is not clear how the steps prescribed by the minister on Saturday are different from the present protocol where lists of such workers are prepared at the district level as well.

In a press release issued later in the day, the ministry indicated that the Railways hopes this process will ensure maximum utilisation of rakes. "Once the information about migrants wishing to go back to their home states is made available from each district, the Indian Railways can take further action to help operationalise the trains.

"Railways is presently running less than half of its capacity. It can transport many more migrants safely and quickly," it said. The national carrier has the capacity to run almost 300 'Shramik Special' trains a day, it said. "Full capacity operationalisation of the railways' rakes would provide significant relief to the migrants across the country who are seeking to go to their home states. The Indian Railways is ready to augment the running of 'Shramik Special' trains as per the actual needs of the districts," it said.

As on Saturday, more than 15 lakh migrants have already been transported by the Railways to their home states and almost 1,150 'Shramik Special' trains operationalised...

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: In Pune virus hotspot, man dies waiting for ambulance

The kin and neighbours of a 54- year-old man have alleged that he died waiting for an ambulance in Nana Peth area, one of the coronavirus hotspots in Pune. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday, they added.Pune Municipal Corp...

NFL-Giants' player Baker turns himself in on armed robbery charges

NFL player DeAndre Baker turned himself into authorities on Saturday on charges of armed robbery, according to jail records and his attorney. Baker, a New York Giants cornerback, and Seattle Seahawks player Quinton Dunbar were accused of ro...

MoCycle operation to resume from Monday

The CRUT on Saturday announced that the public bike sharing system or MoCycle service will be resumed in the capital city from Monday. The MoCycle My cycle programme was stopped in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown s...

Amid Oppn outcry, Goa Guv hails CM's handling of virus crisis

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said the state government was working efficiently to contain the coronavirus outbreak and there was no need for his intervention as demanded from some quarters. Malik said the administration under Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020